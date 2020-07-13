Burglary Suspects Rearrested Hours After Being Released From Jail

Three burglary suspects arrested by Manhattan Beach police, but then released without bail under a county policy designed to prevent jail overcrowding during the coronavirus pandemic, were back in custody within hours on suspicion of committing similar crimes, police reported Monday.

Police first arrested Jonathan Ramirez, 20, and Josue Chavez, 18, both of Los Angeles; and Franklin Villalta, 23, of Compton, about 11:50 p.m. Friday during a traffic stop, said Manhattan Beach police Sgt. Tim Zins.

"A check of the vehicle's (ID) number revealed the vehicle was stolen," Zins said. "While taking inventory of the vehicle, officers located additional evidence, including burglary tools."

The suspects were arrested "but later released due to the Los Angeles County zero bail schedule," Zins said.

About 5:50 a.m. Saturday, police received a 911 call of "an interrupted burglary" at a garage in the 600 block of Sixth Street, Zins said.

"Three suspects were seen leaving the area southbound on Valley Drive," Zins said. "Their description matched that of the three arrestees from the earlier stolen vehicle."

Officers quickly located two of the suspects near Second Street and Ingleside Drive and arrested them, Zins said.

"Approximately 30 minutes later, an officer located the outstanding suspect near Valley Drive and Francisco Street," Zins said. "MBPD then received multiple reports of thefts from motor vehicles and garage burglaries, all likely related to these same individuals."

The men were being held in the Manhattan Beach Police Department's jail pending expected court court appearances on Tuesday, Zins said.

Anyone who may have been victims of a theft from a motor vehicle or a garage burglary on Friday night or Saturday morning was urged to call police at 310-545-4566 to make a report.