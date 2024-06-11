Amid an uptick in residential burglaries by more “sophisticated criminals” in the San Gabriel Valley area, La Cañada Flintridge officials increased law enforcement patrols and began taking steps to stem crimes relying on new technology, the city announced Tuesday.

As the city is collaborating with the Crescenta Valley Sheriff's Station and the county of Los Angeles to expand deputy presence, officials are also trying to stop burglars who use wireless technology to their advantage, Arabo Parseghian from the city’s Administrative Services department said.

“When it comes to cameras, alarm systems and door sensors that are wireless, a lot of the criminals now try to rely on Wi-Fi jammers to combat that ,” Parseghian said.

He said city officials began noticing criminals were using Wi-Fi blocking devices to bypass security systems so they do not alert homeowners even when break-ins take place.

An attempted burglary from a couple of months ago confirmed officials’ suspicions, Parseghin said, when Sheriff’s deputies discovered what criminals left behind.

“They left a couple of their equipment behind, and one of them was a Wi-Fi jammer that we apprehended as part of the evidence for that burglary, and we are seeing that to be sort of a trend nowadays with the criminals.”

He added there have been seven to eight burglaries per month in the city recently.

In addition to increased patrols, the Sheriff’s Department would be doing some undercover work while the city is set to purchase Flock Safety cameras, which can read license plates and flag suspicious vehicles, including those with possible warrants.

City officials also recommend homeowners update all firewalls and firmware for home security devices as well as installing glass detectors to their doors, which can also send alerts.

As summer vacation months approach, authorities encourage residents to sign up for “vacation checks’ with the Sheriff’s Department and communicate plans with trustworthy people.

“Let your neighbors know, ‘Hey, I'm going to be out of town,’ if you trust them, if you guys are in a good relationship.”