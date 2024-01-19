Burial crypt near Marilyn Monroe and Hugh Hefner to be auctioned

A burial crypt near those of Hollywood icons Marilyn Monroe and Hugh Hefner will be auctioned off in March, Julien’s Auctions announced Monday.

The crypt will be available during a three-day event, “Property from the Playboy Archives and the Hugh M. Hefner Foundation, and Property from the Life and Career of Marilyn Monroe,” hosted by Julien's Auctions March 28-30, in Beverly Hills.

According to Julien’s Auctions, the crypt is valued at approximately $200,000 to $400,000 and is located in the Corridor of Memories, Wall B, Space C-3 at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary.

The crypt is one row above and four spaces to the left of Monroe’s, where she has been buried since her death at the age of 36 in 1962. Hefner purchased the crypt to the immediate left of Monroe’s and was buried there in 2017 after passing away at the age of 91.

“Spending eternity next to Marilyn is an opportunity too sweet to pass up,” Hefner once said in an interview with the LA Times.

More than 1,000 items will be for sale in addition to the crypt, some of which are Hefner and Monroe’s personal heirlooms.

Hefner’s classic smoking jacket, silk pajamas, slippers and pipe will run at an estimated $2,000 to $3,000. A gown that Monroe wore during the production of “The Seven Year Itch” in a sequence that was ultimately cut from the movie is valued at $100,000 to $200,000.

Items from the Playboy archives will also be available for purchase, such as an original “Playboy Bunny” silkscreen by Andy Warhol.

Information on more available items can be found here.