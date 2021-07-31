Burning Truck Sets Off Brush Fire Along 5 Freeway in Gorman

A white GMC pickup truck became engulfed in flames on the shoulder of the Golden State (5) Freeway in Gorman and set off a brush fire Saturday afternoon that quickly spread to five acres and into the Angeles National Forest.

It was the first of two fires in the area. Witnesses told the California Highway Patrol the truck was on the right shoulder at 2:41 p.m., and reported a minute later it was fully engulfed in flames.

The truck's occupants were able to get out. The flames were burning uphill in two acres with winds from the south at 15 mph, the Los Angeles County Fire Department reported when it arrived.

By 3 p.m., the flames had spread to five acres and into U.S. Forest Service jurisdiction.

A second brush fire was reported at about 3:30 p.m. in the 36000 block of Quail Canyon Road, just north of the first fire and near the Hungry Valley State Recreation Area.

Air resources were diverted from the first brush fire to the second. The CHP issued a Sigalert at 3:03 p.m. shutting down lanes 3 and 4 of the northbound 5 Freeway at Vista Del Lago.