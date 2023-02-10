Bus Crashes With Plane As it Was Being Towed for Maintenance at LAX

A bus collided with a tug that was pulling a plane for maintenance at LAX, leaving at least 5 people injured Friday night.

The incident was reported at 10 p.m.

An airbus plane was being towed to a remote part of the airport when an airfield bus pulled in front of the plane, according to LAX.

At least five people were being treated at the scene.

One person was reported to have been aboard the plane but was not injured.

Services at LAX was not interrupted.