At Least 10 Injured When Bus and VW Beetle Collide

At least 10 people were injured Wednesday when a Metro bus collided with a VW Beetle in East Los Angeles.

The crash was reported at around 11 a.m. near Whittier Boulevard and Downey Road. At least one person in the VW was rescued by firefighters.

Two victims were hospitalized in critical condition. Other injuries were considered moderate and minor.

The crumpled yellow VW appeared to have collided with the bus and a pole.

The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.