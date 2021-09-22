Business Burglary Burglars Crash Truck into Store in Tarzana

A business in Tarzana was burglarized Wednesday by suspects who crashed a 20-foot U-Haul truck into the storefront.
The crime was reported about 3:20 a.m. in the 19300 block of Ventura Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Police were seeking two men, one of them armed with a handgun, who fled with an undetermined number of items from the business, the LAPD reported.
The suspects backed the truck into A2Z Wireless iPhone Repair, a family-owned business, and took phones, iPads, accessories, and MacBooks.
