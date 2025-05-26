Businesses, Metro trains vandalized as mob wreaks havoc in downtown LA

A large crowd took over several streets in downtown Los Angeles, leaving behind a trail of destruction late Saturday night.

Video captured dozens of vandals spray painting businesses, Metro trains and even an LAPD police unit.

LAPD says they got a call shortly after midnight about five suspects vandalizing the inside of a Metro train. About 50 trespassers blocked two trains at the intersection of Washington Boulevard and Maple Street, according to LA Metro.

The operators and passengers were not injured and service was delayed for about 20 minutes.

Police officers lined up the area, trying to disperse the crowd.

Neighbors who live near Washington Boulevard told NBC4 that they need more protection and don't feel safe. A woman who chose not to be identified says her friend and cousin's cars were targeted by the vandals.

A vandalism report was taken for the incident and no arrests have been made, according to LAPD.

In a statement, Mayor Bass wrote, "This kind of behavior is totally unacceptable and has no place in our city. We are in contact with the LAPD about this, and our office is reaching out to the businesses who were impacted to offer our support. Those involved must be held fully accountable.”