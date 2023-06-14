Busload of migrants arrives in Los Angeles from Texas

A group of migrants arrived from Texas at Los Angeles’ Union Station Wednesday in a move announced by Texas’ governor, who blames President Joe Biden for a “refusal to secure the border.”

There were 40 migrants who arrived, including “many” children, who traveled more than 23 hours without food before arriving in Los Angeles, the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights told NBC4.

It’s the latest in a tactic employed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who has sent unannounced busloads of migrants to other so-called sanctuary cities like Philadelphia. The tactic has been decried as a political stunt.

"Los Angeles is a major city that migrants seek to go to, particularly now that its city leaders approved its self-declared sanctuary city status,” Abbott said in a press release. “Our border communities are on the frontlines of President Biden's border crisis, and Texas will continue providing this much-needed relief until he steps up to do his job and secure the border."

Other cities have criticized a lack of prior notice about arriving migrants, which at times has led to confusion and a scramble to house and provide resources for the migrants.

The migrants were receiving help at St. Anthony's Croatian Catholic Church in Chinatown. The Los Angeles Fire Department said shortly after 5 p.m. that it received a "medical need" request for a number of people at the church. Those people's medical condition was not immediately known.

It was unclear whether Los Angeles officials received prior notice about Wednesday’s migrant arrivals.

This is a developing story and will be updated.