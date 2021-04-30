Busy Stretch of 101 Freeway to Close This Weekend Due to Construction Project

A 55-hour closure of the 101 Freeway through downtown LA will take place starting Friday April 30th at 10 p.m.

The closure will allow crews to work on two new arches on the Sixth Street Viaduct, according to a Facebook post by the City of Los Angeles Bureau of Engineering.

“This weekend, watch out for detour signs as Route 101 through Downtown LA will be closed between Friday, April 30 at 10:00 PM and Monday, May 3 at 5:00 AM due to concrete arch construction at the Sixth Street Viaduct Replacement Project!”

The $588 million project, is the largest bridge project in the history of Los Angeles, and it will replace the original, seismically-deficient structure that was built in 1932, according to the Sixth Street Viaduct Replacement Project website.

The 55-hour closure will be located “around the eastside of the viaduct construction site in Boyle Heights, closing a 2.5-mile section of US Rte 101 from the 10/101 split to the 5/10/101 interchange east of downtown Los Angeles.”

The Los Angeles Bureau of Engineering shared this list of detours:

When traveling N/B 5 from the Orange County area approaching the 5/10/101 Interchange :

Exit to N/B 101 closed

Exit to W/B 10 open

Exit to N/B 5 open

Primary Detour: N/B 710 to W/B 10

Secondary Detour: W/B 10 to N/B 110

When traveling W/B 60 from the Pomona area approaching 5/10/101 Interchange:

Exit to N/B 101 closed

Exit to W/B 10 open

Exit to N/B 5 open

Primary Detour: N/B 710 to W/B 10

Secondary Detour: W/B 10 to N/B 110

When traveling S/B 101 from the San Fernando Valley area approaching the 10/101 Split:

Exit to S/B 101 closed

E/B 10 open

Primary Detour: S/B 110 to E/B 10

Secondary Detour: E/B 10 to S/B 710

The new viaduct is expected to be completed in Summer of 2022.

For more information on the construction project and closures visit the Sixth Street Viaduct Replacement Project page here.