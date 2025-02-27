CA lawmakers unveil legislation to enhance TV and film tax credit

Two bills were introduced Wednesday aimed at strengthening the current film and tax credit program in California, this follows Governor Gavin Newsom’s announcement this past fall to more than double the annual tax incentive cap to $750 million a year.

The tax incentive is a much-needed boost to an industry in crisis, where many movies are being filmed outside of the state and even the country.

"Showrunners like me are now being told you can shoot in New York, Georgia, Illinois, New Mexico, Vancouver, Budapest, I’m not kidding, overseas, but you cannot shoot in California it is too expensive," Meredith Stiehm, Writers Guild of America West President.

Legislators, members of the entertainment unions, studios and small businesses came together to demand better incentives to keep TV and film productions here in California.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

"77% of projects unable to secure a tax credit in the state end up going elsewhere, These are productions that wanted to do the work here, and nearly all that don’t get the credit end up leaving," said Senator Ben Allen, Senate District 24.

Members of local unions also voiced their opinions on how the productions leaving the state have left without a job.

"I got my hours for the union on the Mandalorian and two months ago became an official member of the Local 80," said Angel Isarrares, with the Grip Local 80 Union. "Although that was an amazing experience, the Mandalorian decided to relocate filming to London for financial reasons, so me, my peers and hundreds of crew members lost their jobs."

After going through the pandemic, the strike and wildfires, Hollywood is losing its grip on entertainment productions, these new bills are focused on creating competitive programs to help California retain and secure high-quality jobs to revitalize a struggling industry.

"I don’t want to stand here five years from now and reminisce about an industry that has left us, so I am very proud of what is going on in the state legislature," said Mayor Karen Bass.