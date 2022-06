A crash near the Desert Hills Premium Outlets in Cabazon on the 10 Freeway sent 20 people to the hospital, authorities said.

CalFire in Riverside County reported the crash at 11 a.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway near Malki Road.

The California Highway Patrol was handling the wreck.

The extent of the passengers' injuries was unknown.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Refresh for updates.