The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection has updated its classification of areas that are more at risk of being affected by wildfires.

The new fire hazard severity zone map shows which California neighborhoods are considered “very high” zones while others can be classified as “high” or "moderate.”

Enter your address in the map below to see the new categorization affecting your address and find out which fire department is in charge in your neighborhood.

This is the first time in a decade that Cal Fire updated the maps for Southern California as the new classifications include information on the latest wildfire prone areas, fire risk zones and fire-building codes.