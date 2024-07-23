California State University

Cal State LA Women's Volleyball recognized at White House ceremony

Vice President Kamala Harris welcomed the 2023 Division II National Champions to the White House for NCAA Sports Day.

By Mia Cortés Castro

Cal State LA

The Women’s Volleyball team for the California State University Los Angeles Golden Eagles was celebrated in the White House on Monday for winning the NCAA Division II championship.

Vice President Kamala Harris welcomed the 22 athletes into the White House as part of NCAA Sports Day, which recognized student-athletes and coaches from national championship teams across all three divisions.

“In America, tens of millions of people play a sport as a child, and the best-of-the-best grow up to become national champions,” said Vice President Harris before speaking directly to the student-athletes in attendance. “When you play, you inspire people across our nation. You remind all of us what can be achieved with hard work and ambition.”

The volleyball team took part in festivities on the South Lawn alongside other titleholders from across the country, enjoying games, live music and an exclusive tour of the White House. The athletes were recognized for their commitment by both Vice President Harris and NCAA Senior Vice President of Championships Lynda Tealer.

Senior middlebacker Shelby Grubbs was selected as team representative, allowing her to stand on stage alongside Vice President Harris while her team was honored.

“Getting to talk with people who play the same sport as you, but at different divisions, and all end up at the same place was really cool,” Grubbs said. “To know that we have events like this where we can be recognized on this high of a level is crazy.”

The NCAA Women’s Volleyball win marks the program’s first national title. They defeated West Texas A&M in December to become the first team to ever win a national title after being unranked in the regular season poll.

