Cal State Northridge student followed, groped while walking home

A student attending California State University Northridge was followed home Sunday and groped by an unknown man who covered his face.

The 22-year-old woman says she was followed home from a bus stop at around 7:20 p.m. in Northridge on the 18400 block of Vincennes Street.

She says that she wants to expose who this is for public safety reasons.

“Maybe me yelling made him run faster but yeah it was very horrible,” said the woman who asked to remain anonymous. “It was very very scary because I know for a fact he planned this out because he covered his entire face with fabric and he was wearing all black.”

Surveillance video shows the woman being pushed to the ground while trying to get into a gate at her apartment complex on the west side of campus.

A report was taken by the Los Angeles Police Department for a misdemeanor groping incident, the LAPD confirmed.

Anyone with information on the case can call LAPD’s Devonshire station at 818-832-0633.