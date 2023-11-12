Cal State skilled trade workers schedule one-day strike across 22 CSU campuses

A one-day strike led by CSU skilled trade workers is scheduled to take place Tuesday across 22 CSU campuses and in front of the CSU Chancellor’s Office.

Teamster Local 2010 is the union organizing the strike. Since 2010, Teamster has represented 1,100 skilled trades workers at California State University, according to its website. This includes electricians, elevator mechanics, plumbers, carpenters, locksmiths, facilities workers and other trades.

“CSU workers are essential. We maintain critical student, faculty, and campus infrastructure. But nearly 30 years ago, salary steps were eliminated, our wages fell behind other state workers’ and we stopped moving through our salary ranges,” the union said on its website.

Salary steps have previously been a topic of discussion for the California State University Employees Union (CSUEU), another union that engaged in strikes across CSU campuses earlier this year.

“We’re ready to do whatever it takes to restore step raises—including strike!” said the skilled trader workers union said.

All CSU campuses, with the exception of California State University Maritime Academy, will be holding the one-day strike beginning at varying time frames between 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.