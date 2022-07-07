Cal Tech and Pasadena City College on Lockdown Over Pursuit Driver on Campus

Cal Tech and nearby Pasadena City College were placed on lockdown, asking people to stay off campus, after a pursuit driver accused of grand theft drove on the college campus Thursday afternoon.

Police said it started around 2 p.m. when a man was accused of grand theft. Police said he was accused of stealing a lawnmower in the 100 block of Verdugo Avenue in Glendora.

Caltech & neighbor PCC have shared lockdown orders at the request of @PasadenaPD as they work to apprehend robbery suspects in the vicinity.



If not on campus, do not come to campus. If on campus, please remain in place until you receive a release of the lock down order. — Caltech (@Caltech) July 7, 2022

Pasadena police began chasing the man who drove onto the Pasadena City College campus and into a parking structure. The college and Cal Tech were placed on lockdown until police could take him into custody.

At 4:50 p.m., the man was detained.