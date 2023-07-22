Calf rescued from canal at high school in La Habra

A calf fell into a storm drainage canal and was rescued Saturday by the Los Angeles County Fire Department in La Habra.

The incident occurred at Sonora High School, 491 S. Palm St., around 6:15 p.m., according to the fire department. The rescue took about 20 minutes.

A school worker found the calf could still walk. The county fire department was notified and it's Urban Search and Rescue team used a heavy rescue truck to pull the animal out of the canal. Firefighters then removed all the safety harnesses.

Sonora High School is a part of the Fullerton Joint Union High School District and operates an agricultural program for its students.