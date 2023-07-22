La Habra

Calf rescued from canal at high school in La Habra

The county fire department was notified and it's Urban Search and Rescue team used a heavy rescue truck to pull the animal out of the canal

By City News Service

A calf is hoisted from a canal.
Key News TV

A calf fell into a storm drainage canal and was rescued Saturday by the Los Angeles County Fire Department in La Habra.

The incident occurred at Sonora High School, 491 S. Palm St., around 6:15 p.m., according to the fire department. The rescue took about 20 minutes.

A school worker found the calf could still walk. The county fire department was notified and it's Urban Search and Rescue team used a heavy rescue truck to pull the animal out of the canal. Firefighters then removed all the safety harnesses.

Sonora High School is a part of the Fullerton Joint Union High School District and operates an agricultural program for its students.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.
Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

La Habra
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us