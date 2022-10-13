CalFresh Program Helps Families in Orange County With Higher Cost of Food

A trip to the grocery store means it’s time to dig deep, with the cost of food inching up like everything else these days.

“I look for what’s affordable for me and my family, especially because we have a big one. I have four kids,” Vianka Lopez said.

Laura Villafam can also relate. As a mother of three, she says she is able to afford fresh produce and food because she signed up for the CalFresh program.

It’s what food stamps used to do for low income individuals. This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget.

“Thanks to this program I've been able to purchase more food especially since its price has gone up in price so I’m very grateful to this,” Villafam said.

CalOptima has joined in to spread the word that individuals making $18,000 a year or less or families of four making no more than $38,000 can likely qualify.

“If they don’t have food on the table they’re not thinking about other things like going to the doctor. Or kids, how can they focus on their studies if they don’t have food on the table? We just thought it was the right thing to do,” Tiffany Kaaiakamanu with CalOptima said.

Program organizers say what is surprising is how few people are taking advantage of the CalFresh program.

For example, in Orange County they estimate about 344,000 people would likely qualify but less than 10% about 26,000 have signed up.

Northgate Market announced their program, Más Fresco, which can add another $100 a month in fresh produce purchases.for those who qualify for CalFresh.

The grant money can only be spent on from the USDA can only be spent in their stores.

Overall, organizers say both programs, in these times of record inflation, may be one answer to food insecurity.