State authorities approved an extra compensation for low-income families in Riverside County, effective Sunday, March 7, 2021.

About 75,000 households affected by the coronavirus crisis will receive the assistance through a CalFresh's electronic transfer card (EBT), known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) at the federal level.

Since the pandemic began, a year ago, California has provided monthly emergency food assistance to qualified participants. Extra benefits increase each household's monthly CalFresh allowance to the maximum allowed based on household size.

"This emergency support provides access to healthy food and serves as an essential safety net against hunger for children and adults most economically affected by the pandemic," said Allison González, Assistant Director of Self-Sufficiency for the Department of Public Social Services of Riverside County (DPSS).

California has already received approval for another emergency round that certain CalFresh participants will receive next month. The amounts are in addition to monthly CalFresh assistance, which includes an overall 15% increase through at least June 2021.

You can sign up on the CalFresh website by clicking here. You can also sign up through the C4Yourself mobile app or by calling the DPSS Customer Service Center at 1-877-410-8827.