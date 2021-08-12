politics

Calif. Governor Recall: Pop-Up Newsletter Survey

NBCLA's long-time politics reporter Conan Nolan, explains different aspects of the recall election

In this June 3, 2021 file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom listens to questions during a news conference outside a restaurant in San Francisco. Six weeks after California officials announced that Newsom would face an almost certain recall election, the contest remains framed by uncertainty even the date when it might take place is unclear.
On Sept. 14, 2021, California will hold a gubernatorial recall election with voters deciding whether to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office. We know there seems to be some confusion about the election. We wanted to get your feedback on whether you’d be interested in learning more about this special election by subscribing to our 7-day pop-up newsletter.

As a subscriber, you would receive an email from Sept. 7-Sep. 13 from our long-time politics reporter Conan Nolan, explaining different aspects of the recall election. 

Please take a moment to share your opinions by taking the survey below -- and subscribe here if you already know you'd like to receive it. Thank you in advance. 

