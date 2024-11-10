California

California approves stricter rules on carbon fuel policy — possibly raising gas prices

The vote is part of California's plan to reach carbon neutrality by 2045

By Kelvin Henry

NBC Universal, Inc.

Gas prices could soon rise as California aims to reach carbon emission goals in a state already dealing with some of the country's highest costs at the pump.

The California Air Resources Board voted to update the state’s low carbon fuel standard on Friday. The move is an attempt to reach Gov. Gavin Newsom’s goal of cutting emissions in half by the year 2030.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

This decision will likely result in higher gas prices, according to market experts.

“The impact of climate has affected inflation, so the climate is having an impact on the economy. The thing that I worry about is if you have this increase in the price of gas it’s going to negatively impact people, particularly at the lower end of the income distribution,” University of San Diego Economics Professor Alan Gin said.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The price of a gallon of regular gas is $4.51 in San Diego County right now, according to AAA.

Some drivers are nervous about what the future holds.

“Unfortunately, we can’t afford to not drive, and we can’t afford to upgrade to an electric vehicle. So, we are stuck. It affects the people who don’t have money the most,” San Diego driver Dana Crake told NBC 7.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

California Wildfires 12 mins ago

Mountain Fire in Ventura County contained at 26%, Cal Fire announces

Anaheim 2 hours ago

Report of possible overdose leads to hazmat response in Anaheim

CARB first approved the low carbon fuel standard in 2009. It’s one component of California’s long-term plan to reach carbon neutrality by 2045

This article tagged under:

California
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us