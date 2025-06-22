California authorities on alert after US bombing of Iran

Local and state authorities on Sunday were monitoring for potential fallout after the U.S. military bombed three nuclear sites in Iran.

During a Saturday address to the nation, President Donald Trump confirmed that B-2 stealth bombers and other fighter jets carried out the attacks and said the damage done to Iran's nuclear weapons program would make future U.S. attacks "a lot easier."

"Following the bombings in Iran, Los Angeles is closely monitoring for any threats to public safety,'' Mayor Karen Bass noted in a Saturday post on X. "There are no known credible threats at this time and out of an abundance of caution, LAPD is stepping up patrols near places of worship, community gathering spaces and other sensitive sites. We will remain vigilant in protecting our communities."

Gov. Gavin Newsom said state officials were also on alert

"Following the President's action in Iran, California's State Threat Assessment Center is actively monitoring for any potential impacts in California," Newsom said in a post on X. "While there are no specific or credible counter threats we are aware of at this time, we urge everyone to stay vigilant and report suspicious activity."

The U.S. decision to intervene in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran drew at least one downtown demonstration on Saturday.

Meanwhile, local Democrats, while not necessarily opposing the goal of the attacks, took issue with the president's decision to bypass congressional approval.

"I believe Trump's attack on Iran, hitting three reported nuclear targets, is tantamount to a declaration of war," said Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Los Angeles. "The President must be confronted by Members of Congress to be reminded that the President must come before Congress to seek approval before a declaration of war.

"This action by the President is typical of a president out of control. The United States at one time had an agreement with Iran, and that agreement was monitored closely. But Trump withdrew from that agreement when he took office."

Under that agreement, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Iran agreed to limit its nuclear program in exchange for U.S. sanctions and other punitive measures being relaxed. The agreement was effective from Jan. 16, 2016 until the U.S. withdrew in 2018 during the first Trump administration.

Just days after saying he would give it a few weeks, President Donald Trump pulled the trigger on the bombing of three nuclear sites in Iran. Conan Nolan reports of the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on June 21, 2025.

"Trump is out of control and does not contribute to an establishment of peace," Waters' statement continued. "It was my understanding that Trump would give two weeks' consideration to his response to Israel's attack on Iran, and Iran's attack on Israel, and he has not done so.

"This president must be stopped. I and Members of Congress must confront this issue as soon as we return to Congress. We need peaceful negotiations, not another war."

Rep. Mike Levin, D-Carlsbad, also warned that Trump's actions could drag the U.S. into another costly war.

"We cannot allow any president to entangle the United States in another deadly and open-ended war without constitutional authority," Levin said. "Iran must never obtain a nuclear weapon. But strength in a democracy begins with the Constitution. Had the president come to Congress, a majority may very well have authorized a strike. But that is not what has happened."

Sen. Alex Padilla also criticized the unilateral nature of the president's action.

"Dismantling Iran's nuclear weapons program is imperative for America's national security and essential to Israel's safety and right to exist," California's senior Democratic senator said Sunday. "However, it is unacceptable that the president disregarded his constitutional responsibility to seek and secure congressional authorization before launching these strikes.

Before any further military action is taken, President Trump must come before Congress. That's not just a matter of process -- it's a matter of law. Trump risks igniting a wider war in the region that puts American lives at risk and that he himself has warned repeatedly against. That's why we must exhaust every diplomatic channel, working with our allies and partners to contain escalation in the region."

President Donald Trump held a presidential address Saturday night to confirm military strikes “totally obliterated” three Iranian nuclear sites, calling for Iran’s Supreme Leader to “make peace” or face further military action.

Meanwhile, Republican Orange County Rep. Young Kim, R-Mission Viejo, expressed support for the attack.

"The military's targeted actions [Saturday] against Iranian nuclear sites are necessary to deter Tehran's nuclear ambitions and save lives," Kim said. "I thank our military for their service in this critical operation to

restore peace through strength and am glad they are safely on the way home."

Rep Darrell Issa, R-Escondido, also expressed support.

"Tonight, @realDonaldTrump is showing the world the true meaning of peace through strength. And American strength is making peace with Iran possible for the first time in 46 years," Issa posted on X.

The U.S. bombs fell Saturday on Iranian atomic sites at Fordow, Isfahan and Natanz.

The initial attacks on Iran came June 13 when Israeli airstrikes targeted nuclear and military sites as well as top Iranian generals and nuclear scientists. At least 657 people, including 263 civilians, were reportedly killed and more than 2,000 wounded, a Washington-based Iranian human rights group told reporters.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel's goal is to eliminate the "existential threat" of Iran's nuclear program and arsenal of ballistic missiles and said the attacks would continue "for as long as it takes."

After word of the U.S. military strikes spread in the Los Angeles area, protesters gathered in downtown's Pershing Square.

"The people of Los Angeles are taking to the streets in Downtown to demand an end to the war on Iran, on our migrants, and on Gaza!" organizers noted on Instagram. "We are here alongside over 30 organizations to show the world that LA rejects U.S. military intervention, and to make it clear that our movements will only continue to grow and strengthen and unite in confrontation of Zionism and U.S. imperialism. Arms embargo now! No war! No deportations! No occupation!"