California Bill Allows Do-Overs for Driver’s License Photos

AB 2045 would allow people to choose from up to three photos taken at the DMV for driver's licenses

By Jonathan Lloyd

A new California bill would allow do-overs for people who aren't happy with their driver's license photo.

AB 2045 was introduced this week by Assemblyman Phillip Chen, R-Diamond Bar. If passed into law, people could request up to three photographs taken a Department of Motor Vehicles office, then pick the one they like best.

It includes a $5 voluntary donation for each additional photograph requested. That money wouuld go into the Motor Vehicle Account in the State Transportation Fund.

The DMV do-over would go into effect Jan. 1, 2022.

A similar bill failed to pass a committee in 2018.

