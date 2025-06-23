What Southern California members of Congress said about U.S. strikes on Iran

Southern California's congressional delegation reacted over the weekend to the United States' strikes on nuclear and military sites in Iran.

The strikes carried out late Saturday targeted three sites, increasing the stakes in the Israel-Iran war. The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran later confirmed attacks on all three sites.

See reaction below from Southern California members of Congress. More statements will be added when available.

Sen. Alex Padilla

Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California, criticized the unilateral nature of the president's action, which bypassed approval from Congress.

"Dismantling Iran's nuclear weapons program is imperative for America's national security and essential to Israel's safety and right to exist," California's senior Democratic senator said Sunday. "However, it is unacceptable that the president disregarded his constitutional responsibility to seek and secure congressional authorization before launching these strikes.

"Before any further military action is taken, President Trump must come before Congress. That's not just a matter of process -- it's a matter of law. Trump risks igniting a wider war in the region that puts American lives at risk and that he himself has warned repeatedly against. That's why we must exhaust every diplomatic channel, working with our allies and partners to contain escalation in the region."

Sen. Adam Schiff

Sen. Adam Schiff, D-California, echoed his Senate colleague's comments.

"I want to express my gratitude that the pilots are all out safely, and acknowledge the skill, the bravery, and the professionalism of all the military forces that were engaged in this military operation," Schiff said in a statement. "But it’s not an operation that should have ever been authorized by the president in the absence of intelligence showing that Iran had made the decision to break out and build a bomb."

Rep. Nanette Barragán

Rep. Nanette Barragán, D-Carson, said in a post on X, "Trump did not have the authority to bomb Iran’s nuclear sites without Congressional approval. He should have pursued diplomacy, not escalation. Now we face serious risk of retaliation. This is not how we protect American lives or interests."

Rep. Judy Chu

In a post on X, Rep. Judy Chu, D-Pasadena, called the actions unconstitutional.

"President Trump just illegally bombed Iran with no authorization from Congress," Chu said. "This is unacceptable and unconstitutional, and risks dragging the U.S. into another endless war."

Rep. Ken Calvert

In a post on X, Rep. Ken Calvert, R-Palm Desert, said, "The success of Operation Midnight Hammer is a testament to our military’s ability to project power around the world thanks to the professionalism and superb execution by our servicemembers.

"As Chairman of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, my colleagues and I have made significant investments into aircraft, warships, weapons platforms, and other technologies, to not only give our leaders the ability to carry out critical national security missions, like this one, but to do so in a way that minimizes the threat to our most critical asset – our heroic U.S. servicemembers. I want to thank and congratulate everyone involved with Operation Midnight Hammer. May God bless our troops, and may God continue to bless America!"

President Donald Trump held a presidential address Saturday night to confirm military strikes “totally obliterated” three Iranian nuclear sites, calling for Iran’s Supreme Leader to “make peace” or face further military action.

Rep. Gil Cisneros

In a post on X, Rep. Gil Cisneros, D-Covina, said, "We need a diplomatic solution, not an escalation of tensions. Our nation does not want another endless war."

Rep. Jimmy Gomez

Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Los Angeles, is a member of the House Permanent Select Committee On Intelligence.

"Trump’s unilateral decision to strike these facilities may lead the U.S. into a war with Iran — without Congressional authorization," he said. "Under our Constitution, the power to declare war rests with Congress. Period.

"He chose to launch this strike on his own, knowing full well it could provoke retaliation and put American lives at risk. Now, the American people and Congress are left to deal with the fallout of a reckless decision we had no role in. President Trump has broken his promises of peace, undermined our allies, and once again shown that he lacks the credibility and steady leadership this moment demands.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is an oppressive and dangerous regime that supports terrorism, targets Americans, and silences its own people. It should never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon — plain and simple. That would be a direct threat to our allies in the Middle East — including Israel and Jordan — and peace and security around the world."

"We must not forget the Iranian people are not our adversaries. They deserve compassion, dignity, and the same human rights we fight for everywhere."

Rep. Robert Garcia

In a post on X, Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Long Beach, said, "Trump’s decision to strike Iran while bypassing Congress is clearly unconstitutional and risks a broader, unauthorized conflict. The intelligence committees were not briefed, and that should concern all Americans. Preventing a nuclear Iran must involve strong diplomacy."

Rep. Dave Min

Rep. Dave Min, D-Costa Mesa, issued a statement on X.

Trump has violated the Constitution by launching a war without Congressional approval. While Iran must not be allowed nuclear weapons, Trump has failed to make the case for war over diplomacy and rushed us into another war with no plan in the Middle East.



Rep. Brad Sherman

Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Sherman Oaks, is the senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

"The attack on Fordow and other sites nearly destroyed Iran’s ability to enrich uranium in the future," Sherman said. "But Iran already has stockpiled enough near-weapons grade uranium for about 9 bombs. Only coercive diplomacy can eliminate that immediate threat. Watch. What does Israel do, or threaten, regarding the Kharg Island oil export facility and Iran’s above-ground strategic and economic infrastructure? Does Iran threaten the Strait of Hormuz, and can the U.S. keep it open? 20% of the world's oil goes through the Strait.

"Iran’s stockpile of 60% enriched uranium probably survived and is immediately dangerous. If Iran can salvage or reconstruct even a small portion of its enrichment capacity, it can turn this stockpile into enough weapons-grade uranium for roughly 9 bombs. And even if they have no enrichment capacity, they can probably create crude bombs out of the 60% uranium, though crude bombs probably could not be delivered by missile. Only diplomacy, backed by coercion, can eliminate the threat posed by Iran’s stockpile of near weapons-grade uranium.

"So how dangerous is the stockpile of 60% highly enriched uranium that Iran had yesterday and probably still retains? It’s enough for about 9 bombs when enriched to over 90%, weapons-grade. The experts I’ve consulted conclude: If Iran retains or reconstitutes 12% of its enrichment capacity, it can create enough weapons-grade uranium for a bomb every 2.5 weeks. Only coercive diplomacy can cause Iran to discourage its stockpile."

Rep. Derek Tran

Rep. Derek Tran, D-Orange County, said in a post on X, "President Trump's unilateral attack on Iran, without Congressional approval, is yet another violation of the US Constitution. This reckless action shifts focus and resources away from the serious problems we face at home while placing American lives at risk. Opening up a new front in the Middle East also threatens US national security at a time when our nation is already faced with adversarial aggression in the Indo-Pacific and Europe. This attack only increases - not diminishes - the risk of wider regional conflict and global economic instability.

"We cannot afford another endless war."

Rep. Maxine Waters

Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Los Angeles, called the bombings equivalent to a declaration of war.

"I believe Trump's attack on Iran, hitting three reported nuclear targets, is tantamount to a declaration of war," Waters said. "The President must be confronted by Members of Congress to be reminded that the President must come before Congress to seek approval before a declaration of war. This action by the President is typical of a president out of control. The United States at one time had an agreement with Iran, and that

agreement was monitored closely. But Trump withdrew from that agreement when he took office.

"Under the agreement known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Iran vowed to limit its nuclear program in exchange for the easing of U.S. sanctions and other punitive measures. The agreement was in effect from January 2016 until the United States withdrew from the deal in 2018 during the first Trump administration.

"Trump is out of control and does not contribute to an establishment of peace. It was my understanding that Trump would give two weeks consideration to his response to Israel's attack on Iran, and Iran's attack on Israel, and he has not done so. This president must be stopped. I and Members of Congress must confront this issue as soon as we return to Congress. We need peaceful negotiations, not another war."

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove

Rep. Sydney Kamlager-Dove, D-Los Angeles, the ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on South and Central Asia, decried Trump's action.

"The 'President of peace' just bombed Iran without Congressional authorization, without clear evidence that Iran is imminently close to having a nuclear weapon, without properly notifying both parties in Congress, and with no clear plan for what comes next,'' Kamlager-Dove said Sunday. "I support the longstanding U.S. policy that Iran, an adversary and state-sponsor of terror, must never acquire a nuclear weapon. However, I have

not received any classified briefing on the intelligence that shows Iran could imminently develop a nuclear weapon, which directly contradicts (Director of National Intelligence) Tulsi Gabbard's testimony to Congress in March. Equally concerning, President Trump and his incompetent national security team have not shown to the American people what their day after plan is and how they will manage the possibility of another forever war in the Middle East.

"The U.S. must not be dragged into a wider war in the Middle East, and I pray for the U.S. servicemembers Trump has now placed in harm's way."

Rep. Young Kim

Orange County Rep. Young Kim, R-Anaheim Hills, expressed support for the attack. Kim is the only Republican House member to represent a district in Los Angeles or Orange counties.

"The military's targeted actions [Saturday] against Iranian nuclear sites are necessary to deter Tehran's nuclear ambitions and save lives," Kim said. "I thank our military for their service in this critical operation to restore peace through strength and am glad they are safely on the way home."

Rep. Norma Torres

In a post Saturday on X, Rep. Norma Torres, D-Ontario, said, "Donald Trump illegally attacked a foreign country, putting American lives at risk — our troops, our families, our communities. He bypassed Congress & the Constitution. Now, the American people will be forced to pay the price for his recklessness. This is not leadership."

Rep. Luz Rivas

In a post Saturday on X, Rep. Luz Rivas, D-San Fernando Valley called the strike "erratic action."

"Tonight, I'm thinking of the safety of our troops, our nation, and the world. Donald Trump’s erratic action is unauthorized and unconstitutional," Rep. Rivas said. "It is my hope that this does not increase escalations and engage our country into a prolonged military conflict and war in the Middle East. Congress needs answers in a classified briefing as to why this action was taken, the potential threats as a result of this action, and the adverse effects to follow.

"Let us be clear – this is once again Trump putting his ego before our troops, Americans, and peace."

Rep. Mark Takano

In a post on X, Rep. Mark Takano, D-Riverside, said, "Congress must take back war making authority. Presidents should not be able to commit our nation to war unilaterally. The Constitution is clear about Congress being able to declare war, not the President. There was no emergency to justify these attacks."

