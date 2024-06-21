With the intense summer heat and wildfires already affecting Southern California, it is time to start preparing.

To help Californians anticipate disasters, a state program called Listos California has put together a list of life-saving tips to help keep the community safe.

Five steps to be disaster ready

Get alerts to know what to do and when to do it if a disaster is approaching. Make a plan to protect your loved ones. Pack a bag with the things you will need if you have to leave your home. Build a box if you cannot leave. Help others prepare.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Listos California recommends that residents keep life-saving tips on hand for all kinds of potential disasters, including heat-related events.

Photos: What to Keep in Your Disaster Emergency Kit

Extreme heat

The state's education program explains that the most important thing to do if the temperatures are high is to find a place to stay cool. Hydration is also key to staying safe in the heat.

In addition to cool locations, it is best to avoid exercising during the highest temperatures of the day, to protect oneself from the sun and to wear loose and cool clothing that allows for ventilation.

People over the age of 65, children, and pets are especially vulnerable.

The state recommends checking in on your neighbors and loved ones, and offering water and a cool spot for them to rest. Do not leave anyone in the car, including pets, if you are parking and turning off the air conditioning.

“Temperatures inside a car can rise almost 20 degrees within the first 10 minutes causing heat stroke or death," the group said.

Heat illnesses are common during the hot days and nights of the summer.

The California Department of Health provided a list of signs that indicate heat illness:

Heat stroke: skin is red, hot, and dry; high body temperature; dizziness; nausea; disorientation, strange behavior, or unconsciousness; rapid pulse or throbbing headache. If a person has heat stroke, they need medical assistance. Call 9-1-1.

Heat exhaustion: heavy sweating; cramps; headache; nausea or vomiting; tiredness; weakness; dizziness and fainting. Move someone with heat exhaustion to a cool place. Seek medical assistance if vomiting or symptoms get worse or last longer than 1 hour.

Wildfires

For more information on how to prepare and stay safe during wildfires, visit CalFire’s fire readiness guide.

Wildfires can move and escalate quickly, so Listos California recommends that everyone signs up for their county’s alert service to know when you will be or are being affected.

In addition, all residents should have wildfire plans ready beforehand in case their area becomes affected quickly. The state recommends considering power outages, exit routes and evacuation plans in your plans.

In case a wildfire causes a power outage, have backup plans for medical equipment that requires electricity, and for medications that require refrigeration. “Have a battery-powered radio so you can hear emergency updates,” Listos California says.

To plan evacuation routes, get a map and trace out three different exit routes where you live and work in case of road closures or bad driving conditions in either exit. Choose familiar meet-up places and practice getting there. According to Listos California, have a couple of places at various distances “in case you have to change plans based on fire location.” These places should be friendly to all family members and pets.

Lastly, pack a bag with necessary items — money, cellphones, important documents, medicines, medical devices. These bags should include items needed by any babies, pets, elders, and people with medical needs in the family.

Make sure all of your family members know what the plan for evacuation is.

Wildfire smoke

According to Listos California, smoke from wildfires can be very dangerous for everyone, “even if the fire is very far away.” Sensitive groups like children, elders, and those with pre-existing health conditions can be especially harmed by breathing this air.

Check air quality conditions in your area by visiting airnow.gov. The Air Quality Index “uses a simple system of numbers and colors” to communicate how much smoke, ahs, and pollution are endangering your health as you breathe.

If you can, Listos California suggests that you stay inside as much as possible, and use air purifiers. Do not let outside air enter your home, or burn any candles. Minimize the use of gas appliances, especially without hood ventilation.

If you must go outside, wear a mask that filters fine particles from the air you breathe.

Power outages

Power outages are common results of wildfires, as electricity is shut off to prevent its contributing to ignition. Planning ahead is critical to preserve everyone’s safety until the power returns.

In order to prepare, you can sign up to receive alerts about power shut-offs from your utility company. Listos California reminds those who use medical and assistive devices that require electricity to enroll in a medical baseline program to be notified of shutoff events.

Before a power outage, Listos California recommends that you:

Get flashlights or lanterns with extra batteries, and surge protectors for sensitive devices. Due to the air quality of wildfires, you should not use candles or oil lighters as light sources.

Keep phones and batteries fully charged.

Have a battery-powered radio for news

Have freezer packs, ice, and coolers ready to keep refrigerated items cold.

Learn to manually operate any electric doors, including garage doors.

Know how to check your circuit breakers and fuse boxes.

Write down emergency phone numbers.

If you use electric medical and assistive devices, create a plan for how to meet your needs without power.

During a power outage, you should stay away from downed power lines and report them to 911.

Turn off everything that was on before the outage, and unplug all equipment that does not have a surge protector. Leave one light on to indicate that the power is back.

Do not use gas appliances to heat your home. Do not bring grills inside. Keep all refrigerators and freezers closed, as that will help them preserve the cold temperatures. Use coolers with ice if necessary.

If you are running a generator, run it outside, “at least 20 feet away from doors and windows.” According to Listos California, its exhaust is quickly poisonous if indoors.

If you lose power for more than 8 hours, throw away all refrigerated or frozen foods and medicines.

Fast and cold water

According to Listos California, the melting snow and higher-than-average rainfall this year have made many bodies of water too cold and fast to swim in, even for the best swimmers.

Stay away from very cold water, slippery surfaces near moving water, and uneven surfaces and hidden obstacles in bodies of water. Always bring warm clothes to change into if you are going swimming, and stay alert, especially if there are children playing near water.

Listos California asks the public to wear life vests while swimming, boating, or playing near water. “Children should always wear a life vest when within 20 feet of water,” Listos California says. Besides helping you float, vests help you keep warm and make you more recognizable in case you need to be rescued. You can borrow vests from state parks or fire departments if you do not own them.

If you fall in cold water, stay calm and kick off any heavy shoes or clothing. Swim to the shore as quickly as possible, but do not swim upstream. Float on your back if you are wearing a life jacket. If you fall out of a flipped-over boat, get on top of it and wait for rescue.

Do not jump in to save others who may have fallen in cold water. Instead, throw them something that floats and tell them to grab onto it, and call 9-1-1.

Flooding

Flooding is possible both after heavy or even moderate storms and rainfall. Listos California recommends having a plan for your loved ones and your belongings.

Because of flooding’s quick developments, be sure to stay aware of media updates in your area, and stay inside until officials declare it safe to leave.

How to stay safe during flooding:

Pay attention to weather reports.

Be ready to evacuate at all times.

If trapped by water, move to higher ground, higher floors, or a roof. Do not move to an attic. Then, call 9-1-1.

Never drive into flooded areas.

Stay inside your car if it is trapped in rapidly moving water. Do not walk through these areas. If possible, Listos California suggests you get on your roof if water starts moving into the car.

Many flooded areas with downed trees also have downed power lines. “Always assume these power lines are energized and dangerous,” Listos California says. Report these lines to 9-1-1.

Do not drive around barricades. These are used as responders’ indications that the area is flooded, blocked, or non-driveable.

Watch out for mudslides.

How to stay safe after flooding:

Wait until officials say it is safe to move around.

Floodwater can make you sick, as it can contain “toilet waste, hazardous chemicals, dead animals, and heavy or sharp objects,” Listos California advises. Do not let anyone play in or drink from floodwater.

Listen to announcements about the safety of public water. Floods can make water unsafe to drink.

If your home flooded, throw out any food that floodwater touched, besides undamaged cans and metal pouches.

Strong winds

Much like flooding and power outages, strong winds are a factor of severe storm weather that needs to be prepared for, as it can become dangerous quickly.

If you are expecting high winds, you should remove any dead trees or branches near structures. Any loose materials outdoors that could blow away should be removed or secured, including outdoor furniture and trash cans.

Drive slowly and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles during high winds. Watch out for any flying objects that could hit your vehicle.

Like with other threats from storms, Listos California advises people to stay inside as much as possible.

Earthquakes

Preparing for what to do during an earthquake can save lives.

Before experiencing one, practice the drop, cover, and hold on techniques anywhere you spend a lot of time. Listos California suggests practicing at home and at work, at least.

To be alerted before you feel the shaking start, set yourself up to receive alerts from California’s Earthquake Early Warning System at earthquake.ca.gov.

Listos California also recommends securing loose and tall furniture to minimize damage or injury, and to have a bag of essentials and shoes ready in case you must evacuate.

How to protect yourself during an earthquake:

If you are inside: Do not rush outside or stand in doorways. Do not use elevators. Drop, cover, and hold on.

If you are in bed: Stay there and cover your head with a pillow.

If you are outside: Move away from anything that could fall on you. Listos California specifically lists power lines, trees, street lights and buildings.

If you are driving: Pull over away from anything that could fall on your vehicle and set the parking brake.

After the earthquake is over, there may be aftershocks up to several weeks afterward. Stay alert, and drop, cover and hold on whenever you feel shaking.

If you are near the coast, you should evacuate as soon as the earthquake is done. According to Listos California: “earthquakes can lead to tsunamis, and you should not return until there is an all clear announcement.”

Do not enter damaged buildings, or anywhere that may be an electric hazard.