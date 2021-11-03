California DOJ to Investigate Fatal LAPD Shooting of Man Armed With Knife

The California Department of Justice will review a fatal police shooting by the Los Angeles Police Department that happened during a callout this summer involving a man armed with a knife, the California Attorney General said Wednesday.

Samuel Soto was shot on July 26 and died from his wounds on Tuesday, the AG said.

Soto was shot when he refused to drop a knife and charged an officer near Union Avenue and Pico Boulevard in the LAPD's Rampart area, police said in a news release at the time.

"Soto was struck by gunfire, fell to the ground, and dropped the knife," the news release said. "Soto stood up and chased officers who were at scene. As additional officers arrived at the location, Soto removed a dark object from his pants pocket. An officer gave Soto commands to drop the object. Soto refused and an additional Officer-Involved Shooting occurred. Soto was again struck by gunfire and fell to the ground."

Police said Soto resisted and struggled with officers as he was being taken into custody, resulting in another use of force.

Police said they recovered the knife and said the object he removed from his pants pocket was a cellphone.