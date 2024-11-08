Three days after the historic election, the results of only a couple of state ballot measures were out as of Friday.

The California Secretary of State’s Office said, after processing 10.7 million ballots, election workers still have some 5.4 million ballots to count.

Los Angeles County still has more than 900,000 uncounted ballots while Orange County election workers will process over 360,00 ballots in the coming days.

See where the California propositions stand so far.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Props that have passed

Prop 3: Voters passed Proposition 3 to amend the state constitution, removing the language that says marriage is between a man and a woman, NBC News projected Tuesday. It was the first ballot measure to pass hours after polls closed across the state.

Prop 33: Californians rejected Proposition 33, which would have allowed cities and counties to control rents on any type of housing, including apartments, condos and single-family homes.

Prop 36: California voters overwhelmingly passed Proposition 36 to increase punishments for some theft and drug possession offenses. With the passage of Prop 36, California will now undo some of the key provisions from Prop 47, which voters passed in 2014 to address prison overcrowding by reclassifying some theft and drug-related offenses as misdemeanors.

Props that are undetermined

Prop 2: The ballot measure that seeks to authorize $10 billion to improve facilities for public schools and community colleges is still undetermined. With more than half of the ballots counted, the “yes” side of Prop 2 is maintaining a sizable lead as of Friday.

Prop 4: The proposal seeks to give the state permission to borrow $10 billion for safe drinking water, wildfire prevention, and protecting communities and natural lands from climate risks. Those who support the environmental bonds appear are ahead as of Friday.

Prop 5: The measure seeks to allow local governments to take out bonds for affordable housing and public infrastructure with 55% voter approval, instead of a two-thirds vote. As of Friday, there are more Californians opposing Prop 5 than supporters.

Prop 6: If approved, California would stop imposing involuntary servitude on the incarcerated as punishment. Preliminary data shows more Californians are against Prop 6.

Prop 32: The ballot measure seeks to increase the state minimum wage to $18 an hour over several years. There are more opponents of Prop 32 than supporters as of Friday.

Prop 34: The measure seeks to force certain health care facilities to follow new rules on how they spend revenue they earn from a federal drug discount program. The “yes” side was leading by a small margin as of Friday.

Prop 35: This would provide permanent funding for Medi-Cal health care services. As of Frida, the supporting side has nearly twice more votes than opponents.