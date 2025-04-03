As the state of Kentucky braces for severe storms with damaging wind and hail, firefighters from California were deployed to the southeastern state to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said Thursday.

Four “specially trained” firefighters who can support urban search and rescue operations were sent as the governor’s office emphasized the deployment would not affect California’s own response to possible wildfires and other emergencies.

“California understands the threat extreme weather poses and stands with Kentucky ahead of the storms set to impact their state,” Newsom said in a statement. “These deployed resources will provide additional support to first responders across Kentucky to prepare and respond to storms.”

A state of emergency was declared in Kentucky as possible tornadoes, hail and flooding were forecasted.

The deployed team members are from the Oakland, Orange County and San Diego areas, the governor's office said.