Downtown LA

California Flower Mall in downtown LA bustling with shoppers a day before Mother's Day

The wholesale flower shopping district was packed with shoppers early Saturday.

By Helen Jeong

The California Flower Mall was already packed with shoppers picking out flowers and bouquets for their mothers and loved ones in the early hours of Saturday morning.

While the popular flower district in downtown LA is set to stay open for 24 hours Saturday, buyers who tried to beat the crowd packed the wholesale flower market.

People were seen picking up ready-made bouquets or a large volume of flowers for DIY gifts.

“My suggestion is to buy packets or roses, packets of flowers, daisies and anything you can. You can assemble to do DIY and save money,” said Mark Chatoff, CEO of the California Flower Mall. 

Although the prices of flowers were about 5% to 10% higher this Mother’s Day as impacted by the tariffs on imported goods, nearly two third of people surveyed by the National Retail Federation said they would buy flowers for Mother’s Day.

The same survey said 73% of the people celebrating Mother’s Day will buy cards for their moms while 61% will spend money on special outings like dinner and brunch.

With 30 family-owned businesses at the market, there are a variety of flowers for shoppers that range from carnations to hydrangeas, orchids, roses, chamomile and more. Vendors said they’ve been working around the clock since Tuesday to build their arrangements and accept shipments of flowers from all over the world.

“It’s really important to these bootstrap vendors to have a good year for the rest of the year,” Chatoff added.

The California Flower Mall will be open through 9 p.m. Friday and then run on a 24-hour operation Saturday, beginning at 4 a.m.

Downtown LAMother's Day
