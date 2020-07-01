California

California Gas Tax Increase Takes Effect Today

Californians will be paying around 3 cents more per gallon at the pump.

By Maya MacGregor

NBC Universal, Inc.

Prices at the pump will increase for Californians Wednesday, as the state gas tax rises for the third time in four years.

The 3.2 cent boost brings the total gas tax to around 50.5 cents a gallon. The tax is a result of Senate Bill 1, which passed in 2017. It's expected to bring in about $7 billion this fiscal year alone to pay for maintenance and repairs.

Beginning on July 1, 2020, and continuing on July 1 every year, gas taxes will be adjusted based on the California consumer price index.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Beverly Hills 5 mins ago

Beverly Hills Doctor and Companion Charged in Alleged $52 Million Insurance Fraud Scheme, Held on $52 Million Bail

COVID-19 1 hour ago

‘No Mask, No Service' Should Be Policy for Businesses in LA, Mayor Says

Even though electric car owners avoid the gas tax, a new registration fee takes effect on July 1 as well. Drivers will have to pay a road improvement fee of $100 when registering or renewing registration for every zero-emission car model, year 2020 and later.

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaGas prices
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us