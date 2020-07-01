California Gas Tax Increase Takes Effect Today

Prices at the pump will increase for Californians Wednesday, as the state gas tax rises for the third time in four years.

The 3.2 cent boost brings the total gas tax to around 50.5 cents a gallon. The tax is a result of Senate Bill 1, which passed in 2017. It's expected to bring in about $7 billion this fiscal year alone to pay for maintenance and repairs.

Beginning on July 1, 2020, and continuing on July 1 every year, gas taxes will be adjusted based on the California consumer price index.

Even though electric car owners avoid the gas tax, a new registration fee takes effect on July 1 as well. Drivers will have to pay a road improvement fee of $100 when registering or renewing registration for every zero-emission car model, year 2020 and later.