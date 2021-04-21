California Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders announced a spending deal earlier this year aimed at aiding some of those hit hardest by the pandemic. The plan includes $600 to $1,200 stimulus checks — money that some Californians can expect to see soon.

Initially, the plan was to help low-income families. In May, Newsom announced that the plan will be expanded to middle-income families. That means the Golden State Stimulus now provides at least $600 to two-thirds of Californians.

The first payments were expected to go out in mid-April.

Here’s what to know about the Golden State Stimulus checks.

Who gets a check?

Individuals and households making between $30,000 and $75,000 a year would get a $600 payment. All households making up to $75,000 with at least one child, including immigrants in the country illegally who file taxes, would get an extra $500 payment.

It’s the second round of cash payments given by the state in response to the pandemic. Earlier this year, people making less than $30,000 got a $600 payment. Immigrants making up to $75,000 who file taxes, including those also living in the country illegally, also got the check. State officials chose a higher eligibility limit for those people because they didn’t get federal stimulus checks.

All combined, the state would spend $11.9 billion on direct cash payments.

Do I qualify?

If you’ve meet the following criteria, you qualify.

You filed your 2020 taxes.

You’re either a CalEITC recipient or an ITIN filer who made $75,000 or less (total CA AGI).

You’ve lived in California for more than half of the 2020 tax year.

You’re a California resident on the date the payment is issued.

You’re not be eligible to be claimed as a dependent.

Click here for a complete list of qualifications.

When can I expect to see the money?

It depends on when your 2020 tax returned was filed and processed.

If you filed your tax return between Jan. 1 and March 1: You will receive your stimulus payment beginning after April 15.

Direct deposits: Allow up to 2 weeks

Paper checks: Allow up to 4 to 6 weeks for mailing

If you filed your tax return between March 2 and April 23: You will receive your stimulus payment beginning after May 1.

Direct deposits: Allow up to 2 weeks

Paper checks: Allow up to 4 to 6 weeks for mailing

If you file your tax return after April 23:

Direct deposits: Allow up to 45 days after your return has processed

Paper checks: Allow up to 60 days after your return has processed

Note: Some payments may need extra time to process.

How much money will I get?

You can use the chart below to determine whether you'll receive a $600 or $1,200 payment.