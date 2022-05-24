California Governor Responds to Texas School Shooting

On Tuesday afternoon, 14 children and a teacher were shot and killed in a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, according to the state's governor.

The suspected shooter was also killed, according to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

As people in Texas and around the U.S. reeled from the tragedy, politicians and community members in California responded to the horrific event.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom had strong words in the wake of the shooting, laying blame at least in part on the Republican party.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"14 children and a teacher dead," he said in a statement on Twitter. "Another shooting. And the GOP won't do a damn thing about it. Who the hell are we if we cannot keep our kids safe. This is preventable. Our inaction is a choice. We need nationwide, comprehensive, common sense gun safety NOW."

14 children and a teacher dead.



Another shooting. And the GOP won’t do a damn thing about it.



Who the hell are we if we cannot keep our kids safe.



This is preventable. Our inaction is a choice.



We need nationwide, comprehensive, commonsense gun safety NOW. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) May 24, 2022

The comments from California's governor are similar to other statements Newsom has made following mass shootings, calling for more restrictions on firearms.

The Uvalde mass shooting, in a Texas town around 85 miles west of San Antonio, took place just over one week after other mass shootings in Orange County, California and Buffalo, New York.