greyhound bus shooting

Passenger Accused of Opening Fire on Greyhound Bus, Killing Woman, Pleads Not Guilty

Anthony Devonte Williams faces a first-degree murder charge and five counts of attempted murder in the Feb. 3 shooting in the Tejon Pass

KGET

A bus involved in a shooting early Monday sits at a gas station near the Grapevine. (Feb. 3, 2020)

" data-ellipsis="false">

A man accused of opening fire aboard a Greyhound bus traveling through California has pleaded not guilty to one count of first-degree murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Anthony Devonte Williams, 33, of Capital Heights, Maryland, entered his pleas Thursday in Kern County Superior Court, The Bakersfield Californian reported.

An attorney, Clayton Campbell, appeared and said he had been retained to represent Williams.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

LA Animal Services 32 mins ago

Save on Adopting Your ‘Furry Valentine’ This Weekend

Act of Kindness 3 hours ago

Couple Flying Home With Their Adopted Girl Receives a Heartwarming Impromptu In-Flight Baby Shower

The shooting occurred in the early morning of Feb. 3 as the bus was northbound on the 5 Freeway in the mountainous Tejon Pass between Los Angeles and Bakersfield. Authorities and a witness said the shooter had been cursing and muttering incoherently before he opened fire.

A passenger on the bus where a shooting killed a woman and injured five others spoke. Patrick Healy reported on NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020.

Passengers disarmed the man and forced him off the bus.

A 51-year-old woman from Colombia was killed. Three women and two men were wounded.

Williams' next court appearance is scheduled for April 28.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

greyhound bus shooting
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us