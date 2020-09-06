power outages

California ISO Declares Stage 2 Emergency For 2nd Day in a Row, Tells Residents to Prepare for Blackouts

By Shahan Ahmed

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

California's Independent System Operator declared a Stage 2 emergency Sunday, warning residents to prepare for blackouts and advising them to conserve energy, repeating an action CAISO took on Saturday.

Stage 2 means, "The ISO has taken all mitigating action and is no longer able to provide its expected energy requirements."

"Consumers should prepare for outages," CAISO said in a tweet. "Conservation will be critical to avoiding or limiting power interruptions."

Thousands of residents in Southern California remained without power Sunday, as a record-breaking heat wave blanketed the region and fires burned across the state. Gov. Gavin Newsom urged conserving energy to avoid blackouts Sunday afternoon.

This article tagged under:

power outagesHeat Wave
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Education News & Resources Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us