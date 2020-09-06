California ISO Declares Stage 2 Emergency For 2nd Day in a Row, Tells Residents to Prepare for Blackouts

California's Independent System Operator declared a Stage 2 emergency Sunday, warning residents to prepare for blackouts and advising them to conserve energy, repeating an action CAISO took on Saturday.

Stage 2 means, "The ISO has taken all mitigating action and is no longer able to provide its expected energy requirements."

"Consumers should prepare for outages," CAISO said in a tweet. "Conservation will be critical to avoiding or limiting power interruptions."

#ISO declares Stage 2 emergency; consumers should prepare for outages. Conservation will be critical to avoiding or limiting power interruptions. https://t.co/0zoCN0X4dV — California ISO (@California_ISO) September 7, 2020

Thousands of residents in Southern California remained without power Sunday, as a record-breaking heat wave blanketed the region and fires burned across the state. Gov. Gavin Newsom urged conserving energy to avoid blackouts Sunday afternoon.