California ISO Declares Stage 2 Emergency For 2nd Day in a Row, Tells Residents to Prepare for Blackouts

California's Independent System Operator declared a Stage 2 emergency Sunday, warning residents to prepare for blackouts and advising them to conserve energy, repeating an action CAISO took on Saturday.
Stage 2 means, "The ISO has taken all mitigating action and is no longer able to provide its expected energy requirements."
"Consumers should prepare for outages," CAISO said in a tweet. "Conservation will be critical to avoiding or limiting power interruptions."
Thousands of residents in Southern California remained without power Sunday, as a record-breaking heat wave blanketed the region and fires burned across the state. Gov. Gavin Newsom urged conserving energy to avoid blackouts Sunday afternoon.