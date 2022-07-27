Last Call at 4 a.m.? West Hollywood is One of Seven Cities on a Proposed Bill

State lawmakers are considering allowing bars in some cities like West Hollywood to continue serving alcohol until 4 a.m., but a group of opponents rallied against the bill, saying it could increase drunken driving and crime all around Los Angeles.

The bill is still in committee, but the West Hollywood City Council has already voted to support it if it passes.

Some bar owners say they could use the extra two hours of business, but not everyone is in favor of extending last call.

A group rallied in downtown Los Angeles Wednesday against the proposed state law that would extend alcohol sales in seven California cities from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.

Senate bill 930 proposes a five-year pilot project that would allow a 4 a.m. last call in San Francisco, Oakland, Fresno, Cathedral city, Coachella, Palm Springs, and West Hollywood.

Opponents worry the change could increase crime: something West Hollywood is already fighting after a recent rash of robberies and cellphone pick-pockets.

Critics argue tow more hours of drinking could also increase the number of drunken drivers traveling all around the Los Angeles area.

"It takes a long time for people to sober up. If people are drinking til 4 in the morning and commute starts at 7 or 8 a.m., there’s going to be some potential conflicts," said Dr. Marielle Reataza, the executive director of National Asian Pacific American Families Against Substance Abuse.

But some bar owners in West Hollywood say after suffering big financial losses during the pandemic, they could use the extra two hours of money coming in. Bars and nightclubs account for more than $3 billion in California’s economy.

"I think it would be a boon for us financially to help offset those losses because they’re still heavy - we’re not out of the woods yet," resident Michael Lehron said.

"For sure, we’ve had so many bars close down - restaurants close - so anything we can do to boost the community, everyone should get behind that and allow more financial impact to be uplifted again.”

Some bar employees say they don’t want to work until 4 a.m.

"This might be a little selfish but we don’t want to extend our hours - and we get to bed even later. It messes with our lives," Stache bartender Allie Cavanagh said.

The bill would allow individual cities to set their own rules, such as extending alcohol sale time windows only on some streets or on certain days. California lawmakers have tried to pass similar bills in the past, but they’ve all been defeated.

In order for it to pass, it needs majority approval in the senate and assembly, and the signature of Gov. Gavin Newsom. If it passes, it would go into effect in 2025.