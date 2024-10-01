politics

California families will see expanded IVF, fertility insurance coverage thanks to new law

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB 729 into law on Sunday.

By Brittany Hope

Millions of Californians will see expanded access to IVF and other fertility treatments thanks to a new state mandate. 

On Sunday, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB 729 into law, which requires large group health care service plans to provide coverage for the diagnosis and treatment of infertility and fertility services, including a maximum of three egg retrievals with unlimited embryo transfers.

The new law is also a win for members of the LGBTQ+ community and same-sex couples who want to have children. It broadens the definition of “infertility” to include a person’s inability to reproduce either as an individual or with their partner without medical intervention.

The law is expected to impact millions of Californians.

Dr. Don Royster, of the Southern California Center for Reproductive Medicine in Newport, says he expects more families to seek care now that fertility treatments and IVF will be more affordable for many.

“We would probably estimate 15% of our families have some sort of fertility coverage,” Dr. Royster told NBC4. “Sometimes, it’s limited to just the diagnostic portion of their evaluation, all the way through IVF is that’s necessary. And as when we as fertility providers see families that can’t seek care because they can’t afford it, it’s very disheartening.”

Without insurance, the treatments could cost tens of thousands of dollars.

The law will go into effect in July 2025 for those who qualify. You can read the text of the law here.

