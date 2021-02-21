Fresno

California Man Suspected of Shooting Father Kills Himself

The father, Abel Martin, was found dead Saturday afternoon at a home in Woodlake, southeast of Fresno, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

By Associated Press

A 32-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting his father killed himself while being chased by sheriff’s deputies in central California, authorities said.

Investigators determined the suspect was the 62-year-old’s son, Arnold Martin, and witnesses were able to give officials a description of him and his car.

Martin led deputies on a car chase that ended about 10 miles (16 kilometers) away at Lake Kaweah when he shot and killed himself near a boat ramp, sheriff’s officials said.

Detectives have not released a possible motive for the initial shooting.  

