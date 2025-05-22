List: See Heal the Bay's 2025 California beach report card

Beach visitors might want to add a new report card on the health of California beaches to their summer reading list.

Once again, the Santa Monica Pier is the top California location on environmental nonprofit Heal the Bay's annual list of 10 most-polluted beaches. Nearby coastal waters are plagued by high levels of fecal-indicator bacteria, raising the risk of illnesses like stomach flu, ear and upper respiratory infections and rashes, Heal the Bay said in its 35th report.

The pier is the lone location in Los Angeles County on the group's Beach Bummers list. Four beaches in San Diego County are on the 2025 list.

Heal the Bay 2025 Beach Bummers

Playa Blanca (Baja California, Mexico) Santa Monica Pier (Los Angeles County) Tijuana Slough at Tijuana River (San Diego County) Chicken Ranch Beach (Marin County) Linda Mar Beach at San Pedro Creek (San Mateo County) Erckenbrack Park Beach (San Mateo County) Tijuana Slough, North of Tijuana River (San Diego County) Border Field State Park at Monument Road (San Diego County) Imperial Beach at Seacoast Drive (San Diego County) Pillar Point at Harbor Beach (San Mateo)

Heal the Bay assigns weekly A to F grades to more than 700 beaches on the California coast each year, a letter grade based on levels of harmful fecal indicator bacteria. Fecal indicator bacteria can come from several sources, including trash and animal waste washed from streets into storm drain systems. It also can be deposited in coastal waters by birds.

Santa Monica Pier received an F grade, despite years of efforts to address pollution. Nearby Santa Monica Beach received a B grade at Pico Boulevard to the south and an A-plus at Wilshire Boulevard to the north.

The pier at the western end of the 10 Freeway is visited by millions of people each year, many of them tourists visiting Los Angeles.

The organization noted the report card includes data collected in 2024. The water-quality grades only reflect levels of fecal indicator bacteria, and do not include toxins in runoff from the January Los Angeles County wildfires.

Heal the Bay 2025 Honor Roll beaches

Now, some good news.

Some of the cleanest beaches in the state are in Orange County, which has 34 beaches with A-plus water-quality grades, according to Heal the Bay. LA County had seven beaches with perfect year-round grades.