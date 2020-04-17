Westminster

California Pastor Will Plead Guilty in $33M Investment Scam

The nonprofit was a “virtual church" that provided religious offerings online but mainly served as an investment operation that targeted the Vietnamese community in Orange County .

By Associated Press

gavel-shutterstock_718951991
Shutterstock

A convicted con man who co-founded a Southern California church months after leaving prison has agreed to plead guilty to running a church-based investment scheme that bilked people out of $33 million, federal prosecutors announced Friday.

Kent Whitney, 38, of Newport Beach, agreed Wednesday to plead guilty to mail fraud and filing a false income tax return. He could face up to 23 years in federal prison, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney's office.

Whitney was pastor of Church for the Healthy Self, run out of a strip mall in the Little Saigon area in Westminster until it was shut down last year after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed a complaint and a judge froze the church's assets.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles Dodgers 11 mins ago

Watch: Vin Scully Narrates New Dodgers Video

Pursuit 1 hour ago

CHP Arrest Motorcyclist After Pursuit Tops Speeds of 100mph

The nonprofit was a “virtual church" that provided religious offerings online but mainly served as an investment operation that targeted the Vietnamese community in Orange County, according to an SEC complaint.

In his plea agreement, Whitney said that from 2014 to 2019, he scammed investors in a church trust fund out of some $33 million by falsely claiming their money was safe and guaranteeing a high, tax-deductible return from investment in the reinsurance industry.

In fact, much of the money went to fund a lavish lifestyle, authorities said.

Whitney founded the church in 2014, three months after he finished serving a 44-month prison sentence for a commodities investment fraud, authorities said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

WestminsterOrange CountyScam
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Life Connected NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us