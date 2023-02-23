California Powerball Players Win Over $1M Apiece

Two people in California can call themselves millionaires after matching five of six numbers during Powerball drawings late last year, the California Lottery announced Thursday.

One of the tickets was sold at Eastland Food Market on East G Street in Ontario to Ariana Rosas, who won $1,044,212, the California Lottery said. Meanwhile, Steve Bisset won $1,120,390 after buying a ticket at Susanville Supermarket on Grand Avenue in Susanville.

Both drawings happened in early November of last year.

November was also the month that produced the winner of a record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot. Edwin Castro was identified last week as the winner of the prize. He bought his ticket in Altadena.

The next Powerball drawing will be Saturday, with an estimated jackpot of $119 million.