California Prop 3 projected to pass, changing state constitution on marriage

California will remove language from the state constitution, saying that marriage is exclusively between a man and a woman.

By Helen Jeong

Gay Marriage
California voters passed Proposition 3 to update the state constitution, removing the language that says marriage is between a man and a woman, NBC News projected Tuesday.

With more than 43% of the votes counted, the "Yes" votes were overwhelmingly leading the race as of Tuesday night.

In 2008, California voters approved Proposition 8, which added language to the state Constitution that “only marriage between a man and a woman is valid or recognized in California.” That ballot measure was approved with 52% support and 48% in opposition.

But even after the Supreme Court legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in 2015, the language remained in the California Constitution although it no longer applied.

Polls previously showed Californians overwhelmingly supported the idea of updating the state Constitution.

