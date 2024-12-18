California

Gov. Newsom declares state of emergency to address bird flu outbreak

34 people in California have contracted the virus.

By Benjamin Papp

Gavin Newsom.
Rich Pedroncelli/AP/Bloomberg via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency Wednesday to bolster the statewide response to the ongoing bird flu outbreak.

In recent days, the outbreak has spread from the California Central Valley to the entirety of SoCal after it was detected at four dairies. Those specific locations are currently undisclosed. 

“This proclamation is a targeted action to ensure government agencies have the resources and flexibility they need to respond quickly to this outbreak,'' Newsom said in a statement. “While the risk to the public remains low, we will continue to take all necessary steps to prevent the spread of this virus.''

Thus far, 34 Californians have been infected with the virus – with all but one being linked to cattle. The source of the last case is still under investigation. 

There have been 61 human cases reported nationally.

Health officials say the virus is still primarily an animal health issue and the risk to the general public remains low.

