California

California Teacher Arrested on Suspicion of Harboring Missing Teen

A Northern California teacher has been arrested in connection with harboring a missing teen for nearly two years.

By The Associated Press

A Northern California teacher has been arrested on suspicion of harboring a missing 15-year-old boy for nearly two years, authorities said.

The teen was reported missing from his Rancho Cordova home in June 2020 and “inexplicably” returned in March of this year, according to a police statement.

After an investigation, police arrested Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, on Oct. 20 in connection with the boy’s disappearance, the statement said.

Education Oct 24

California Test Scores Decline Showing Racial Disparities Remain

Inflation Oct 24

Haven’t Received California’s Inflation Relief Payment Yet? Here’s the Timeline of Direct Deposit and Debit Card Payments

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

She could face charges including detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Rancho Cordova Police Department.

During a court appearance Monday, Olivares was released from custody and ordered to stay away from the boy. She did not enter a plea.

Olivares’ lawyer, Christy Van Stelle, told the Sacramento Bee on Tuesday that her client is not accused of committing any harm to the teen. Van Stelle declined to discuss the case further.

Olivares is an employee of the Sacramento City Unified School District and teaches at Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 School, according to authorities and the school’s website.

Police did not describe the relationship between Olivares and the boy or say whether he was a student at the school.

KCRA-TV reported Olivares’ son is friends with the boy who was reported missing.

Katte Smith, the boy’s guardian, told the Sacramento news station that the teenager ran away from home after a disagreement with family members.

“There were some restrictions on him because he broke some rules, and he wasn’t happy about that,” Smith said. “He felt the grass was greener on the other side.”

The Sacramento City Unified School District said “the charges filed are for acts unrelated to the employee’s assigned duties.” Olivares is on administrative leave while the district investigates.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaSacramentoteacher
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us