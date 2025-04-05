California to enforce Styrofoam ban, CalRecycle says

California’s ban on Styrofoam will now be enforced after the plastic industry failed to show a 25% recycling rate of the material last year.

CalRecycle, the state’s department of resources recycling and recovery, said it will begin to enforce the statewide ban on polystyrene foam foodware, which is commonly known as Styrofoam.

An anti-plastic pollution bill that was signed into law in 2022 included the ban on the material unless the plastic industry could provide a 25% recycling rate by the end of 2024. Since it failed to do so, enforcement of the ban will go into effect, it was announced Friday.

Moving forward, expanded polystyrene (EPS) producers will not be allowed to sell, distribute, or import that kind of food service ware into California.

CalRecycle did not detail how it will enforce the ban or what repercussions may occur to those who violate it.