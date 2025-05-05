After having a robust 2024 from tourism earnings, California is already seeing a decline in the number of tourists this year, especially those from overseas, according to a new report released Monday.

Visit California’s latest report said visitors to the Golden State in 2024 spent over $157 billion, which led to the creation of 24,000 new jobs while supporting 1.2 million jobs.

But things began to look different at the beginning of 2025 with the number of non-U.S. citizens arriving from international airports steadily declining from mid-February through the Easter holiday.

In March 2025, there was a 11% reduction in overseas arrivals as the report cite the Trump administration's policies for driving away tourists.

“Sentiment toward the U.S. among international travelers has been strained by the administration’s trade policies and rhetoric,” the report said. “Highly publicized deportations and detainments of some international travelers have prompted some countries to issue updated travel advisories about the U.S.”

Numbers from Los Angeles International Airport also sent similar warning signs, with tourism falling significantly from Canada and Mexico.

While the overall air tourism from Canada is down 15%, flight bookings from Canada to the U.S. fell by more than 70% in early 2025, forcing airliners to reduce 300,000 seats from LAX through October, according to John Ackerman, chief executive officer for Los Angeles World Airports.

“The LA Tourism and Convention Bureau is anticipating year-over-year reductions in total international visitors to LA by between 25 and 30%,” Ackerman said, adding Mexican air tourism was also down 24% so far this year.

Overall, California is projected to have 267.8 million visitors in 2025, a 0.7% dip from 2024. International visits are expected to decline further by over 9%, according to the report.

Wary of the dropping number of tourists from Canada, Gov. Newsom last month announced a new campaign to encourage Canadians to visit the state and “experience the warmth and love of the Golden State.”

“Sure, you-know-who is trying to stir things up back in D.C., but don’t let that ruin your beach plans,” Newsom said in a promotional video. “California is the ultimate playground — over 2,000 miles from Washington and a world away in mindset, from our iconic beaches and national parks to world-class wine, food, and outdoor adventure.”