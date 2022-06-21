California

Nearly 350,000 California Trout To Be Euthanized After Bacteria Outbreak

The state Department of Fish and Wildlife hopes to fight future outbreaks by using fish vaccines developed by UC Davis scientists.

By Associated Press

Getty Images

Nearly 350,000 rainbow trout must be euthanized as California wildlife officials battle bacteria outbreaks at two fish hatcheries in the eastern Sierra.

The naturally occurring bacteria, Lactococcus petauri, was first detected in April at Black Rock and Fish Springs hatcheries in Inyo County, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement Monday.

The facilities provide fish for stocking waterways in California's inland deserts, the department said.

The fish will be euthanized, and Fish and Wildlife is contracting with an external vendor to provide catchable rainbow trout for planting in waterways later this summer, the statement said.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Pelicans 2 hours ago

Previously Sick and Injured Pelicans Released Back Into the Wild

Jun 20

World's Largest Recorded Freshwater Fish Caught in Cambodia

Meanwhile, other state hatcheries will help the eastern Sierra facilities make up the difference by placing fish in certain waters, officials said.

“This loss is a huge disappointment, but we were prepared for this possibility and are doing all we can to ensure to continued angling opportunity for the public,” Fish and Wildlife Fisheries Supervisor Russell Black said in the statement.

The department hopes to fight future outbreaks by using two different types of fish vaccines developed by scientists at UC Davis.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

CaliforniaCalifornia Department of Fish and Wildlife
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us