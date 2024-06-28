Californians say thieves are swiping unemployment benefits from Money Network cards

Bertha Luna recently took time off to care for her sick mother.

“She needed care that only I can provide since I'm her only child. And she needed my help,” she said.

Luna was approved for family medical leave benefits through the state’s Employment Development Department (EDD). The agency recently started distributing its benefits on debit cards issued by Money Network.

Luna said she activated the card when she received it, but before she could spend the money, it vanished – all $3,400.

“I was devastated. I logged in several times when I noticed it said my account balance was zero. I didn’t even know what to think,” she said.

Luna filed a claim with Money Network, but the company denied it.

In the meantime, Money Network issued her a new card for her next payment. But most of that money was also gone.

“It was devastating. It was really devastating. I didn't know if I was going to be able to pay my bills,” she said.

Luna said she called both the state and Money Network about the problem, but no one would help.

“They would leave me on hold for two-plus hours each time. I would spend my whole morning just waiting on hold and arguing with them,” she said.

This is a story the I-Team has heard again and again. Scammers hack cards loaded with benefits and steal the money. Recipients said their cries for help are often ignored.

The state and Money Network were recently under fire by the state auditor for how they handled the Middle Class Tax Refund. But they both told the I-Team that EDD recipients would have a better experience. For Luna, that hasn’t been the case.

“I was just thinking, worst case scenario, I’m never going to see this money. I’m never going to see it,” she said.

The I-Team reached out to EDD about Luna’s case, and they sent her a check for the stolen money, roughly $4,300. EDD told the I-Team it continues to fight fraud, as “criminals continue to evolve their fraud schemes.” It said Luna’s story is “rare” and “does not indicate a widespread issue.”

Money Network agreed, and said “only a small percentage of EDD recipients have reported suspected fraud.” It said it’s also committed to fighting fraud and improving its customer service.

Luna hopes that’s the case.

“It was just very traumatizing. It was just a very traumatizing experience,” she said.

EDD is rolling out a direct deposit program. But until you’re signed up, don’t activate your Money Network card until you’re ready to use it, to help keep your money safe. More tips can be found here.