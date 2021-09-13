Caltech Ranks in Ninth Place for Best National Universities of 2022

Caltech in Pasadena has ranked #9 on U.S. News & World Report’s list of Best National Universities for 2022.

The California Institute of Technology, located at 1200 E. California Boulevard, sits just about 11 miles northeast of Los Angeles.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The university focuses on science and engineering education and has a low student-to-faculty ratio of 3:1.

Aside from their undergraduate studies, Caltech offers top graduate programs in engineering and areas of science like biology, chemistry, computer science, earth sciences, mathematics and physics.

Founded in 1891, the private university’s setting is suburban with a campus size of 124 acres.

The university tied for ninth place along with Duke, John Hopkins and Northwestern universities.

Princeton University in New Jersey secured the top spot on the list, with Columbia University in New York coming in second.

The University of California in Los Angeles ranked #20 on the list and USC came in at #27.

For the full list of universities, please visit the U.S. News & World Report website here.