Caltrans opens contest to name snowplows in 11 districts

The California Department of Transportation, known as Caltrans, is opening a contest across 11 districts to name their new snowplows.

The names should be “fun, appropriate and creative,” the agency suggests.

Each qualifying district will award one winner with a $50 gift card. One adult winner will also be eligible to receive an additional grand prize of a $100 gift card. If the winner is a student in grades K-12, they will receive a $100 gift card and a $100 gift card towards their classroom.

Participants who reside in the following districts are eligible to enter the contest:

Los Angeles

San Bernardino/Riverside

San Diego

Eureka

Redding

Marysville/Sacramento

Bay Area

San Luis Obispo/Santa Barbara

Bishop

Stockton

Submission can be on the California Office of Traffic Safety website. The deadline to submit a name is Feb. 15.