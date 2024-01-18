Caltrans

Caltrans opens contest to name snowplows in 11 districts

Prizes range from $50 to $200 and submissions close on Feb. 15.

By Jasmine Mendez

The California Department of Transportation, known as Caltrans, is opening a contest across 11 districts to name their new snowplows.

The names should be “fun, appropriate and creative,” the agency suggests. 

Each qualifying district will award one winner with a $50 gift card. One adult winner will also be eligible to receive an additional grand prize of a $100 gift card. If the winner is a student in grades K-12, they will receive a $100 gift card and a $100 gift card towards their classroom. 

Participants who reside in the following districts are eligible to enter the contest: 

  • Los Angeles 
  • San Bernardino/Riverside 
  • San Diego
  • Eureka 
  • Redding
  • Marysville/Sacramento 
  • Bay Area
  • San Luis Obispo/Santa Barbara 
  • Bishop
  • Stockton 

Submission can be on the California Office of Traffic Safety website. The deadline to submit a name is Feb. 15.

